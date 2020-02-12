Government delivers 78 percent of party’s manifesto – VP

Ghana’s Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has said that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government headed by President Nana Akufo-Addo has delivered 78 percent on its promises, assuring that the country will rise again.With barely 10 months to the general elections, Bawumia said that the government had fulfilled 78 percent of the 388 promises it made to the electorate in the 2016 elections.

Speaking at the beginning of a two-day Town Hall meeting and Results Fair in Kumasi, the second largest city, Dr. Bawumia, said in the face of the ailing economy they inherited from the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC), the NPP administration had posted incredible results.

The programme, which has the theme, “Demonstrating fulfillment of promises” is aimed at informing Ghanaians about the gains the government have made so for and interact with the people as well as get their feedback.

The Graphic on Wednesday reported that the vice president stated that the government was on record as the best under the 4th Republic and urged Ghanaians to disregard the NDC and retain the NPP in power.