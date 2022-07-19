Government Plans Pending as Cameroon Settles into Fuel Shortage

Petrol stations in Camwroon’s capital are still rationing diesel at a limited price, to allow each motorist to have the minimum. The fuel shortage declared more than a week ago continues.
Passengers of a travel agency reveal that they returned to the boarding site 30 minutes after the departure of the bus, because of an unsuccessful stop at a service station in Yaoundé. “There was no diesel. We went back to the agency to fill up the bus with reserves that had been made in 20-litre cans,” explains a passenger.
According to Minee, the disruptions currently observed on the market of finished petroleum products are mainly due to the large envelope of subsidy of pump prices that must be mobilized in real time to ensure the importation of petroleum products.