Government urges international partners to support Cameroon’s peace efforts

The Government of Cameroon has urged the international community to support the country in its efforts towards appeasement and preservation of its territorial integrity and national unity.

The call was made by the Minister of External Relations Lejeune Mbella Mbella, yesterday during a press conference to brief the Diplomatic Missions and representatives of international organisations on the prevailing socio political situation in Cameroon.

Lejeune Mbella Mbella told the Diplomatic Missions that the Government has been engaged in dialogue with all stakeholders, the latest being the Prime Minister’s visist to the North West and South regions where he held discussions with all parties involved.

Briefing the members of the diplomatic corps on the measures taken by the government to solve the crisis in Cameroon, the Minister stressed the Head of State’s resolve to find lasting solutions to the crisis in the North West and South West regions.