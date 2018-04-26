Government’s plan to establish research fund for varsities dominates the press

The announcement by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that his government will establish a research fund for universities dominates the headlines of Ghanaian newspapers on Thursday.The Daily Graphic, Ghanaian Times and others dedicated their front-pages to the announcement and that the fund will be chanelled to specific relevant studies to promote growth and development of the country.

He explained that the aim is to help reduce the cost of education in the country with emphasis on relevant research works to be undertaken at the various universities.

He made the announcement during a Special Congregation at the University of Professional Studies in Accra on Wednesday afternoon.

The programme was used to honour two distinguished personalities, the President of CAF, Mr. Ahmad Ahmad, and the founder of the University, Nana Opoku Agyeman with doctorate degrees.

President Akufo-Addo explained that tertiary students faced various challenges, including access to funds to support research and that it would go a long way to enhance research at the tertiary level.