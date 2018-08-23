Gov’t bans SDF’s anti Elecam march

The planned meeting and protest march of the Social Democratic Front in the Douala I subdivision has been banned, the Divisional Officer of that locality has said.

The Regional Chairman of the Social Democratic Front in the Littoral Jean Michel Nintcheu said at the weekend that his pary was going to hold a meeting on September 15 and subsequently a march to protest against the decision of the elections-management body Elecam to maintain polling stations in military barracks.

However the D.O of the Douala I sub division Tchakui Noundie Jean Marie, siad on Wednesday that both activities were banned given the present context of the country that could lead to violence,chaos and disturb public order.

The administrative authority warned that any person violating the order will be severely sanctioned according to the law.

This is not the first time a meeting and protest march of the SDF is banned in the Littoral region of Cameroon. Last year, a similar event was banned in Douala with the heavy militarization of the city through out the