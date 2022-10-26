Gov’t Encourages SMEs to Embrace Tax Facilities In Cameroon

The tax innovations of the 2022 Financial Act provide various facilities for companies. They were presented by the minister of Small and medium size enterprises, Achille Bassilikin III.

At least 1,000 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) were informed of the benefits they can derive from the taxation policy in Cameroon. This is through the Approved Management Centers. The Minister of SMEs led an awareness caravan on October 24 and 25. It took place in the North West and West regions.

During his exchange with SMEs, Minister Achille Bassilekin III took the opportunity to discuss the organization of the Approved Management Centers whose mission is to facilitate and support SMEs regarding for instance the administrative domain, but also provide frame assistance to these structures.

This AMC caravan, which is at its 7th edition, allowed companies to learn about the benefits that the caravan offers to easily access microcredit and the provisions provided by the National Development Strategy, SND-30.