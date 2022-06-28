› Business

Cameroon Government fight Inflation by Launching sales of basic necessities

Published on 28.06.2022 at 10h52 by Nana Kamsu Kom

inflation
sales at 20th May Boulevard

Faced with the soaring prices of foodstuffs on the Cameroonian market, the Ministry of Commerce has just extended by one month its special operation of sale of consumer products (refined oil, wheat flour, rice, milk, sugar…) in Yaounde.

According to the communiqué signed on 24 June by the Minister of Commerce, Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana, another special operation is taking  place at the  20th May Boulevard  starting Monday 27 June 2022.

The population is invited to take full advantage of this exceptional opportunity, which is part of the implementation of the “very high instructions of the Head of State”. This is to preserve the purchasing power of consumers despite the vagaries of a particularly unfavourable international situation.

This special sale operation of the Ministry of Commerce follows a first one organised in the week of June 13 in Yaounde. But according to concordant testimonies, access to the products was difficult. It was necessary to register and wait in a long queue. In addition, the quantities of oil available for purchase, for example, were limited to two litres per person. Despite this, the stock of products was also exhausted within a few days.

