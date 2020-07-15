Passengers flying into Cameroon from other countries must present a COVID-19 test not older than three days, the Minister of Public Health Dr Malachie Manaouda has reiterated.

The Public Health Minister stressed on the measure after reports some passengers were hesitant presenting the tests upon arrival.

“Flights to Cameroon: Negative COVID-19 PCR test not older than three (03) days mandatory for all boarding passengers. Passengers who do not comply with this measure shall be prevented from travelling with these airlines,” Dr Malachie Manaouda said in a tweet.

For the moment, two airline companies are authorized to enter Cameroon but the companies must ensure their passengers respect the measures put in place by government. Even upon arrival in Cameroon, the passengers are expected to spend 14 days in confinement at their own cost, government had stated.

The Minister of Public Health has urged authorities at airports to ensure the strict respect of these measures in order to avoid a new outbreak of the pandemic caused by a probable importation of the virus.