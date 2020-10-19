Gov’t to support first edition of Cameroon Urban Music Youth Conference

The Minister of Arts and Culture, Pierre Ismael Bidoung Mkpwatt has promised government’s total support to the first edition of the Cameroon Urban Music Youth Conference that will hold in the months ahead.

The Minister of Arts and Culture gave assurances while receiving a team of the organizing committee of the initiative led by artiste Nde Ndifonka aka Wax Dey, who came to present the initiative.

The Cameroon Urban Music Youth Conference (CUMYC), an initiative by Calabash Music, which will feature international experts from Nigeria and South Africa who will drill participants on better ways to export Cameroonian music to the rest of the world.

After listening to the project in detail, the Minister of Arts and Culture expressed satisfaction with the concept and the fact that youth are not only interested in making music but want to see the industry grow beyond borders. He reassured the organizers that his office remains open to provide all the necessary support to make the event a success.

The meeting was equally an opportunity for the artistes to discuss feedback on their recent plea to the Head of State regarding the role of young artistes in decision making within the music sector.

According to Wax Dey, the feedback has been very positive with a directive mandating that young artistes be in managerial positions in all structures.

The Minister of Arts and Culture reassured the artistes of this commitment and called on urban artistes to assume their role as cultural ambassadors of the country, get close to the Ministry, whenever they have problems, including requesting for support for musical projects and events.