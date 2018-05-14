‘Gov’t is working hard to ensure that no other state is created in Cameroon’-Philemon Yang

Cameroon’s Prime Minister, Philemon Yang says the government is working to ensure that no other State is created in Cameroon.

Yang who is also CPDM Regional Permanent team leader in the North West made the remark during last week frank exchange tour with CPDM elites in the region.

During his tour across the Divisions from May 7-11, 2018, militants decried the indiscriminate killings of security forces and civilians and quizzed the PM on why the government cannot go beyond the status quo to give peace and security a chance. The forum equally gave party youths the opportunity to express frustrations with CPDM elite who do not support nor give youth a chance to shine in party activities and nation building.

Reacting to militants’ worries, Philemon Yang assured them of President’s Biya’s determination for activities to return to normalcy. He said President Biya has decided that there should be dialogue