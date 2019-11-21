Grammy nomination for Nigeria’s Burna Boy

Published on 21.11.2019 at 12h21 by APA News

Nigerian celebrities and fans have poured encomium on musician Damini Ogulu aka `Burna Boy’ over his Grammy nomination.The Grammy is an award presented by The Recording Academy to recognise achievements in the music industry globally.

Burna Boy, whose nomination was announcement on Wednesday evening, sent the internet into frenzy.

The Afro-fusion star was nominated in the ‘Near World Music Album’ category for his highly acclaimed 2019 album, ‘African Giant’.

Following the announcement, veterans in the music industry, Femi Kuti and Innocent Idibia aka 2baba congratulated him on social media.

Other colleagues, including Banky W, Wizkid, Davido, Tekno and Olamide congratulated the singer.

Femi Kuti said on Thursday: “Congratulations burnaboy on the RecordingAcad nomination best wishes and love.”

2Baba said: “Yes ooo. Bless up burnaboy. It was all a dream.”

BankyW said, “Our African Giant has been nominated for a GRAMMY!!!!!!

“Congratulations to burnaboy, his Mom and the entire team. AMAZING, and well deserved.

“Anything is possible with a little bit of faith and a lot of hard work. So, so, sooo happy for him.”

Another entertainer, Toke Makinwa, said, “Burna boy keeps breaking boundaries, this is such an exciting one.”

Singer, Tekno said: “Congratulations on every level my brother!!! You deserve collect am.

Fans have also flooded social media with congratulatory messages.

A fan, Ivie Ani, said that Burna Boy deserved this Grammy nomination.

“We saw it coming from a mile away. The Grammys still having a World Music category is still questionable though.”

Mr. KenOmojuwa, another fan said: “I am glad Burna Boy let the greatness come through…it was always there, always apparent. Everyone with an eye for genuine talent could see it. Here we are!”

In January, Burna Boy earned the moniker ‘African Giant’ following a swipe at Coachella for writing his name in small fonts for the event’s promotional posters.

He accused the summer festival of disrespecting him and tagged himself an ‘African Giant’ causing a huge social media debate.

Burna Boy eventually performed at Coachella in April alongside Mr. Eazi and subsequently named his album ‘African Giant’.

Burna Boy follows in the footsteps of Seun Kuti, Femi Kuti and King Sunny Ade, who had previously been nominated in that category at the Grammy Awards.

Other Nigerian Grammy nominees include, Babatune Olatunji, Wizkid, Timaya and Kah Lo.

The only Nigerian to win a Grammy Award remains Sikiru Adepoju.