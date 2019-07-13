Great Lakes leaders talk regional security

Heads of state from Angola, Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda and Uganda gathered in Luanda for a regional summit have committed to addressing some pending issues of common security concerns, according to the final communiqué of the meeting made available Saturday to APA in Kigali.These include mainly the arrest of Rwandans in Uganda.

Apart from the arbitrary arrest of Rwandan national in neighboring Uganda, the four regional leaders in their meeting Friday also expressed support for the efforts by the DR Congo to address the insecurity caused by armed groups in the east of the country, the statement said.

“As far as the bilateral relations between the Republic of Rwanda and the republic of Uganda are concerned, the Summit welcomed the willingness of the two parties to continue the dialogue with a view to finding a solution to the existing problem” the communique read in part.

The four leaders also decided to prioritize the resolution of any dispute between their respective countries by peaceful means through conventional channels and in the spirit of African brotherhood and solidarity, the statement added.

The meeting decided to continue to pay particular attention to the “creation of a climate conducive to fostering cooperation between their respective countries in areas of common interest, including in the political and economic spheres.”

According to the statement, the leaders also stressed the importance of a permanent, frank and open dialogue that should be strengthened “both bilaterally between regional states and multilaterally, for the consolidation of peace and security, and as a fundamental premise for economic integration.”

The Luanda talks came at a time when Rwanda and Uganda are witnessing a fallout in their relations after accusations that Kampala was backing armed groups hostile to Rwanda, including the Rwanda National Congress (RNC) and the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR).

Since February this year, Rwandan officials issued a travel advisory warning citizens against visiting Uganda.

Foreign minister, Dr Richard Sezibera has charged that Kampala sabotages trade by frustrating the conveyance of goods transiting through Uganda to Rwanda.

Reports indicate that the impact on trade between the two countries followed immediately after the closure of the two main borders earlier this year.

Authorities in Kigali argue that the details of these concerns have been repeatedly communicated to the government of Uganda, without any reaction from Kampala.