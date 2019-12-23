Greek minister pilloried over Benghazi trip

Greece’s Foreign minister has come under a barrage of criticism from the internationally recognised Libyan government for visiting the east city of Benghazi which is under a rival authority.The Accord Government’s Foreign minister, Taher Syala condemned the visit by Greek Foreign minister Nikos Dendias to Benghazi, describing it as “a clear violation of the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and regional organizations which recognised that the government in Tripoli is the only legitimate authority other nations must deal with.

Syala’s statement on Sunday stressed that communication by a parallel government with any other authority other than the internationally backed government which is based in Tripoli should be considered illegal and provocative.

Since the fall of long-term ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, armed militias have been battling for control of the country with forces loyal to the Accord Government controlling the capital Tripoli while troops backing renegade General Khalifa Hafter control the east including its largest city Benghazi.

Last week Hafter ordered his troops to launch what he called a final push on Tripoli after months of an unsuccessful attempt to capture the Libyan capital.

The Greek Foreign minister Nikos Dendias in Benghazi on Sunday within the context of an official visit to discuss a security MoU signed between the Accord Government and Turkey.

He was received by Mr Hafter.

Turkish President Recep Tayyep Erdogan last month signed two MoUs with the President of the Presidency Council of the Accord Government Fayez Serraj.

This is meant to establish security and military cooperation between Ankara and Tripoli, an agreement which met with a wave of disapproval from some countries in the regional and further afield led by Greek.

Athens expelled the Libyan ambassador over what the Greeks called his inability to reveal the details of the agreement.