Green Climate Fund to help in Congo Basin preservation – GCF

Published on 04.02.2020 at 16h21 by APA News

The Executive Director of the Green Climate Fund (GCF), Mr. Yannick Glemarec, who is on

a working visit to Brazzaville, has announced that the organization will in 2020 hold a dialogue

workshop with a view to identifying priority projects in the fight against climate change in

the Congo River Basin.“We exchanged with President Sassou Nguesso on the preservation of the Congo Basin forest,

which is one of the great green lungs of the earth and, it is important for this generation and

for future generations to preserve it,” he said.

Mr. Glemarec told journalists at the end of a meeting with the Congolese leader, Denis Sassou

Nguesso that to materialize his organization’s support that he had discussed the issue with

President Nguesso, several avenues of cooperation, one of which is the organization of a

sectoral dialogue workshop in the Congo.

This meeting should bring together all the countries of the Central Africa sub-region in order

to identify priority projects that could be submitted to the Green Climate Fund.

He expressed the hope that the Blue Fund for the Congo Basin, of which the Congolese

President is the initiator, and which defends the same objective as the Green Climate Fund,

will work together with other funds for the preservation of peat bogs in the Congo tropical rainforest.

Set up in December 2010, the Green Climate Fund is a United Nations financial mechanism

linked to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. It aims to transfer

funds from the most advanced countries to the most vulnerable ones, to set up projects aimed

at fighting or adapting to the effects of climate change.