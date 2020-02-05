Green Fund commits to preserving Congo Basin

The Director of the Green Climate Fund (GCF) Yannick Glemarec, on a working visit to Brazzaville, has announced the organization in 2020 of a workshop to identify priority projects in the fight against climate change in the Congo Basin.By Léon Charles Moukouri

“We discussed with President Sassou Nguesso about the preservation of the Congo Basin forest which is one of the great green lungs of the earth and it is important for this generation and for future generations to preserve it,” Glemarec said.

He was speaking to journalists after holding talks with the Congolese leader, Denis Sassou Nguesso.

To facilitate the support of his organization, Glemaric stressed that he had discussed with President Nguesso several avenues of cooperation, one of which is the holding of a sectoral dialogue workshop in Congo.

This meeting should bring together all the countries of the Central African sub-region with a view to identifying priority projects that could be submitted to the Green Climate Fund.

He hoped that the Blue Fund for the Congo Basin, which was initiated by the Congolese leader and which has the same objective as the Green Climate Fund, would join forces with other funds in joint activities to work toward preserving the peat bogs of the Congo forest for example.

Created in December 2010, the Green Climate Fund is a United Nations financial mechanism attached to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

It aims is to transfer funds from the most advanced countries to the most vulnerable ones with a view to outlining projects to tackle the effects of climate change or adapt to it.