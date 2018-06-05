Greenpeace launches environmental activism platform

To coincide with World Environment Day June 5, Greenpeace Africa to mark the day has announced the launching of an online campaign platform called VUMA.EARTH.The platform will enable ordinary citizens to launch petitions for the environment in Africa.

A press release seen by APA said the platform aims to broaden the environmental movement and to make the voice of millions of Africans heard on the continent.

It provides space for them to start campaigns that address environmental issues that affect their local communities.

VUMA.EARTH was so named to resonate on the African continent, as VUMA means “spread like wildfire” in Swahili, and “agreeing” in the Nguni languages of southern Africa.

It is a comprehensive campaign management tool that allows users to launch petitions, communicate easily with activists and create offline events.

This latter function is particularly useful in the rural African context as it allows obtaining offline signatures for future use, the document said.

And to bring momentum to this platform, Greenpeace Africa is inviting supporters of this project to make friends and networks to further support the environmental causes they believe in on the platform.

“By investing in a cause that is important to you, by signing and sharing a petition on social media and tagging your friends, you will demonstrate how easy it is to act on World Environment Day.

“By making use of the platform, you will also demonstrate the potential of ordinary citizen networks to make a difference,” said the head of Digital Mobilization at Greenpeace Africa, Angelo Louw.