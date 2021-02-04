International › APA

Greyhound to cease operations in S/Africa, neighbouring countries

Published on 04.02.2021 at 15h21 by APA News

World-renowned passenger bus company Greyhound on Thursday announced that it is ceasing operations in South Africa and neighbouring countries.Known for its comfortable rides and great customer care, the company said it would shut down operations on 14 February after 37 years of cruising up and down South Africa, Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

“Greyhound and its sister Citiliner bus company’s operations run until 14 February 2021,” the company said.

Passengers with tickets booked for services after this date would be refunded, the bus firm said.

While Greyhound did not give reasons for its closure, the country and the region’s economic climate has negatively been affected by the coronavirus pandemic which has killed over 45,000 people in South Africa alone.

This has given rise to job losses and difficulties in attracting customers to the bus service amid Covid-19 travel restrictions that started a year ago – thereby making it difficult to run a successful passengers service, according to local observers.

