Grisly rape case shocks Namibia

The Namibian Police on Tuesday said it has arrested a 20-year old male suspect, accused of mutilating the private parts of an eight-year old girl before raping her in Windhoek on Friday, leaving a shocked nation scrambling for answers.The victim is currently in a critical condition in a Windhoek hospital.

Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi has confirmed the arrest, and commended the community of Havana informal settlement for assisting in the apprehension of the suspect, who was hiding in a shack.

Namibians are still struggling to come to terms with the incident after news of the ghastly act broke out.

As per the police crime report, the suspect was left in the care of the two minor girls including the victim.

According to the police the suspect got hold of the victim, threatened her with a knife and tried to rape her but because penetration could not take place, he took a knife, cut her private parts and had sexual intercourse with her.

“The community of Havana aided the police in finding the suspect and the Namibian Police wishes to applaud the public for the great collaboration with members of the police which has led to the successful apprehension of the suspect,” Shikwambi said.

Meanwhile, the mother of the victim and resident of Otjomuise in the capital has vowed to exact revenge on the suspect.

“If the police are not going to do their job after arresting him and keep him where he belongs, I will take the law into my own hands,” said the mother, who cannot be identified to protect the identity of the minor.

According to the police, the suspect was out on bail for another rape case and was set to appear in court on Tuesday.

Raping and killing of women including minors has become a major concern in the southern Africa and Namibians have been pouring out their anger on social media.

Many users are calling for the death penalty to deal with rapists and killers.