Groups known For Cameroon 2022 Playoffs

The acting Secretary General of FECAFOOT has released a clarification statement for the 2022 playoffs tournament.

As usual, this competition will bring together the ten regional champions of the nation who will fight to be promoted to MTN Elite Two.

It has been decided that the tournament will take place in August in the town of Limbe, South West region. At the end of this competition, three teams will be promoted to the football superleague second division, MTN Elite Two.

The draw for the 2022 edition of the Elite Two promotion tournament, called playoff took place on Tuesday morning at the FECAFOOT headquarters in Yaounde.

Three stadia will serve as the basis for this tournament: the Omnisport stadium, the Middle Farm Stadium, and the Centenary Stadium.