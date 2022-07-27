Sport › Football

Happening now

Groups known For Cameroon 2022 Playoffs

Published on 27.07.2022 at 15h16 by JDC

The acting Secretary General of FECAFOOT has released a clarification statement for the 2022 playoffs tournament.

 

As usual, this competition will bring together the ten regional champions of the nation who will fight to be promoted to MTN Elite Two.

 

It has been decided that the tournament will take place in August in the town of Limbe, South West region. At the end of this competition, three teams will be promoted to the football superleague second division, MTN Elite Two.

 

The draw for the 2022 edition of the Elite Two promotion tournament, called playoff took place on Tuesday morning at the FECAFOOT headquarters in Yaounde.

 

Three stadia will serve as the basis for this tournament: the Omnisport stadium, the Middle Farm Stadium, and the Centenary Stadium.

 

Tags : | |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 30.06.2022

Lake Baleng

Enclosed in the heart of the Baleng village in the West region, this lake, beyond its traditional value, is a real source of curiosity and…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top