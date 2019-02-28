Guaido looks to reinforce Brazilian support ahead of Venezuela return

Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaido was looking to secure reinforced Brazilian support from President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday ahead of his return home to continue his challenge to socialist leader Nicolas Maduro.

Guaido, recognized as interim president by some 50 countries, arrived in Brazil in the early hours of Thursday morning from Colombia, where he had been since Friday after flouting a travel ban imposed by Maduro’s government.

He was due to meet Bolsonaro at 2:00 pm (1700 GMT) at the president’s official workplace, the Planalto Palace.

Brazil Vice President Hamilton Mourao said in an interview with Globo that Guaido “wants to show the Venezuelan people that he’s being hosted by the president of Brazil … He wants to give the message that he’s recognized” as Venezuela’s true leader.

Guaido was in Colombia to try to force through desperately needed humanitarian aid into Venezuela but was thwarted by a determined military blockade ordered by Maduro.

Venezuela is wracked by a humanitarian crisis that has seen poverty soar as millions of people face chronic shortages of basic necessities such as food and medicine.

After years of recession, its problems have been compounded by hyperinflation that the International Monetary Fund says will reach a staggering 10 million percent in 2019 — leaving salaries and savings virtually worthless.

An estimated 2.7 million Venezuelans have left the country since 2015, the United Nations says.

– Fears of arrest –

Guaido stunned the world last month, proclaiming himself Venezuela’s acting president after the National Assembly he leads had declared Maduro a usurper and illegitimate over his controversial re-election in May.

Those polls were widely criticized as fraudulent.

Guaido met with US Vice President Mike Pence and regional allies in Colombia to discuss possible solutions to Venezuela’s political crisis.

Pence reiterated US President Donald Trump’s stance that “all options are on the table” but the Lima Group ruled out a military intervention in Venezuela.

Ahead of his visit to Brazil, Guaido said he would return home this week, although there are fears he might be arrested when he does.

He arrived in Brasilia around 0440 GMT, the news website G1 reported.

Bolsonaro “will host Guaido in a personal visit, although Guaido will be officially welcomed by the minister for foreign affairs,” Ernesto Araujo, said the Brazilian presidency’s spokesman Otavio Rego Barros on Wednesday.

A statement from Guaido’s envoy to Brazil, Maria Teresa Belandria, said he would also meet “a number of representatives of the diplomatic delegations in Brasilia (that) have recognized him as Venezuela’s legitimate interim president.”

He was due to leave Brazil on Friday for Paraguay, said the president of Paraguay, Mario Abdo.

Guaido had earlier insisted he will return to Caracas where his supporters were planning a welcome home party at the offices of the El Nacional newspaper on Friday.

“My role and my duty is to be in Caracas, despite the risks and regardless of what that implies,” Guaido told NTN24 television channel on Tuesday.

The Lima Group — made up of a dozen regional countries and Canada to tackle the crisis in Venezuela — had said he has received “serious and credible threats.”

Maduro told US channel ABC News that Guaido would have to face justice when he returns as he flouted a ban on foreign travel.

– UN divided over Venezuela –

Brazil and Colombia are Guaido allies that have been stockpiling the humanitarian aid he is trying to bring into Venezuela.

A concert organized by billionaire British entrepreneur Richard Branson on Friday raised $2.5 million in one week to help Guaido’s aid effort, organizers said on Thursday.

Guaido’s team is studying the possibility of visiting Roraima state, the border area with Venezuela where four people were killed in weekend clashes with Maduro’s security services, a source in his camp said.

In New York, the UN Security Council is to vote on Thursday on two rival draft resolutions relating to Venezuela put forward by Russia and the United States, but both measures are expected to fail.

Diplomats say Russia and China are expected to resort to their vetoes to block the US resolution, while the Russian text will not garner the nine required votes for adoption.

Maduro’s Foreign Minister, Jorge Arreaza called on Wednesday for a meeting between Trump and Maduro.

“The only thing to discuss with Maduro at this point is the time and date for his departure,” Pence wrote on Twitter.