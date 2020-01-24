Guillaume Soro files complaint against Ivorian state prosecutor

The former Speaker of the Ivorian National Assembly Guillaume Soro has filed a complaint against state prosecutor Adou Richard Christophe, at the judicial court in Paris France, APA learnt.Last month Ivorian public prosecutors issued an international arrest warrant for Soro for allegedly undermining state authority,

According to the certificate seen by APA, Mr. Soro has filed a complaint against Messrs. Bazin Olivier, Perez Francis, Laacher Akim and Adou Richard without giving the exact details of their alleged offence.

Since his abortive return to Abidjan on December 23, an international arrest warrant was issued by the Ivorian judiciary against the former Assembly Speaker for allegedly undermining state authority, embezzling public funds and money laundering.

Cote d’Ivoire’s Court of Cassation, which has declared itself competent in the case of embezzlement against Mr. Soro, will refer the matter to another court for judgment in the event of “sufficient charges,” said public prosecutor Adou Richard Christophe at a press conference on Monday.

Mr. Adou also told journalists that the international arrest warrant issued against Mr. Soro is “underway and we expect its proper execution.”