Guinea: Abdoul Kabele Camara running for president

Guinea’s former Defense Minister, Abdoul Kabele Camara, was designated last Wednesday as a candidate for the October 18 presidential election, at the end of a convention of his party, the ‘Rassemblement des Guineens pour le développement’ (RGD).“My dear compatriots, it is my honor to announce my candidacy for the next presidential elections and to solicit your votes. I would like to succeed in bringing the people together for the reconciliation of Guineans in order to succeed in the development of our country,” the former President of the Bar Association of Guinea wrote on his Twitter account.

“We have been too accustomed to heads of state who drag on power here in Guinea. The ardent desire of the people of Guinea is to ensure political change. We want peaceful elections. Those who will be at the forefront for peaceful elections are mainly the defense and security forces, the CENI (Independent National Electoral Commission), the magistrates of the courts in charge of centralizing the votes, the CENI and its branches of the Constitutional Court. They come from the people, they must work to ensure equal opportunities for all candidates,” Camara, also a former executive at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) told Rfi.

Lawyer Abdoul Kabele Camara is the second candidate to announce his bid for the Guinean presidential election, the first round of which is scheduled for October 18. Doctor Ousmane Kaba was the first to be chosen by the Party of Democrats for Hope (PADES), on August 1, as a presidential candidate.