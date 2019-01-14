Guinea as beacon of African mining – Minister

Guinea’s minister of Mines has described his country as a beacon for the future vision of Africa’s extractive industry.Abdoulaye Magassouba was speaking in Conakry on Monday as he took stock of the ministry under his purview since 2011.

Magassouba told a press conference that Guinea was ranked by the World Bank in 2017 among the top five most reforming countries of the world.

“The country has become the beacon of the African mining vision thanks to its readiness to host the headquarters of the African Center for Mining Development (CADM) in 2018,” he said.

Since 2011, Guinea has adopted a new mining policy whose reforms have focused on legislation and regulations, institutional capacity, governance and the balance in benefit sharing among stakeholders, he added.

He also spoke about the significant reforms that have been initiated to promote the adoption of an attractive Mining Code in 2011 and 2013.

This mining code incorporates important innovations inspired by international best practices for the promotion of local processing, the promotion of the local workforce and SMEs, environmental protection, transparency and anti-corruption, and facilitating local development.