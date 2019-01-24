Guinea Bissau: All set for March 10 legislative elections – CNE

The conditions are in place for parliamentary elections to be held on 10 March in Guinea-Bissau, the president of the National Elections Commission (CNE) has announced.Pedro Sambú, who was facing the press after a meeting with the President José Mario Vaz on Wednesday in Bissau, said the provisional electoral lists would be published on 24 January and the final lists on 8 February.

The CNE is now awaiting the final list of political parties to be drawn by the Supreme Court in order to draw lots for their position on the ballot papers, Sambú said.

On 10 January, the United Nations handed over voting materials, consisting of ballot boxes and polling booths, to the Guinea-Bissau elections authorities.

Only sensitive election documents, such as ballots, are not yet available. They will be provided by Portugal after the drawing of lots.