Edmundo Mendes, a Doctor of Law, has been appointed Guinea-Bissau’s Interior minister, a position that has been vacant since November.Appointed by a decree announced on Monday evening, Mendes replaces Brigadier General Mutaro Djaló, who was dismissed following a police crackdown on demonstrators.

A professor at the Faculty of Law of the University of Bissau, Mendes has already held positions such as Deputy National Director of the Judicial Police and Attorney General.