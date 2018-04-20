Guinea Bissau: New PM freezes public spending

Spending in state-owned companies or public institutions in Guinea Bissau is suspended until further notice, except in exceptional circumstances, in which case it will require the authorization of the Prime Minister.This was announced in a decree made public Friday, by the country’s new Prime Minister Aristides Gomes.

“We are forming an inclusive government that should be completed in a short time. It is imperative to take preventive measures in the management of public funds, at the level of ministries and secretariats or public institutions,” Gomes declared in his statement seen by APA.

Thus, until the inauguration of the new cabinet, any use of public funds deposited in the accounts of public institutions has been prohibited.

Gomes was sworn in Monday, after he was named recently by President Jose Mario Vaz as the country’s new “consensus” PM. The 63 year old Gomes served earlier as prime minister from 2005 to 2007.

Vaz has declared that legislative elections will be held in November, in the former Portuguese colony.