Guinea Bissau: Parliament to hold special session

After two years of stalemate, the Standing Committee of the National People’s Assembly of Guinea-Bissau has set April 19, 2018 for a special plenary session, to discuss the draft constitutional law to extend the mandate of the 9th legislature and elect the Speaker of Parliament.In a brief statement issued Wednesday, Standing Committee president Cipriano Cassamá called on the MPs to bury the hatchet and to work for the well-being of the people.

“The Parliament is the house of the people; we must stand in solidarity with each other and seek solutions that satisfy the interests of those people,” Cassamá said at the end of the committee’s meeting in Bissau.

“We are working to lift ECOWAS sanctions applied to 19 Bissau-Guinean personalities, but the success of this work will depend on all the political actors involved in the process,” he concluded.

The reference to ECOWAS sanctions is about sanctions imposed by the regional body on Bissau Guineans deemed to have obstructed implementation of the Conakry Agreement, designed to resolved the country’s political crisis.

The Prosecutor General of Guinea-Bissau, Bacari Biai, was among the 19 personalities sanctioned.

It would be further recalled Bissau-Guinean President Jose Mario Vaz last Saturday announced the appointment of Aristides Gomez as the country’s new Prime Minister.

President Vaz was speaking at the end of a meeting of the Economic Community of the West African States in Lome, Togo.

The regional bloc had met to discuss the protracted political crisis in Guinea Bissau, which prevented the institution of a working government.

A communique from the meeting said President Vaz had told his peers that, after consultations with political forces and civil society in Guinea Bissau, Gomez was chosen as the consensus candidate for the position of Prime minister.

“This appointment will be confirmed by presidential decree on Tuesday 17 April in Bissau,” the communiqué said.

President Vaz also said parliamentary elections will be held in the country on 18 November 2018.