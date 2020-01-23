Guinea-Bissau poll: PAIGC rejects ECOWAS position

The African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde (PAIGC) on Thursday rejected the position of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on the presidential election in Guinea Bissau, in which Úmaro Sissoco Embaló eventually emerged as the winner.By Nouha Mancaly

In a statement issued on Thursday, the PAIGC announced that it firmly and unreservedly rejects the statement by ECOWAS, which gave the election a clean bill of health after it deemed the exercise “fair, equitable and transparent.”

According to the PAIGC, ECOWAS which accepted the outcome of the presidential elections,”must first know the laws of Guinea-Bissau and the content of the ruling of the Supreme Court of Justice” in electoral matters.

The party that nominated Domingos Simões Pereira in the second round on 29 December had filed an appeal to demand a recount of the votes announced by the National Electoral Commission.

The ECOWAS Commission on Wednesday congratulated the candidate of the Movement for Democratic Alternation (MADEM), Úmaro Sissoco Embaló, after he was declared the winner by the CNE with 53.55 percent of the votes, ahead of his PAIGC rival Pereira who polled 46.45 percent.