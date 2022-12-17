International › APA

Happening now

Guinea-Bissau postpones legislative elections

Published on 17.12.2022 at 12h21 by APA News

The decision follows a consultation between political parties and the country’s electoral commission.The Guinea Bissau legislative elections, initially scheduled for Sunday 18 December 2022 will now take place on 4th June 2023, a presidential decree announced. 

The decree signed by the head of state, Umaro Sissoco Embaló was made public on Friday, international media reported.

 The 18th December 2022 date was chosen to organise these early elections, after the dissolution of parliament by President Embaló last May.

The president had explained that his reason for dissolving parliament was over his persistent differences with the institution which, in his opinion, had become “a space for political guerrilla warfare and conspiracy”.

 

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Ekwang Published on 22.09.2022

South West Dish Ekwang, more than just a Meal

Many savour Ekwang based on its wonderful taste, but little consider its nutritional values. Probably one of the reasons out ancestors and grand and great…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top