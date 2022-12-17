Guinea-Bissau postpones legislative elections

The decision follows a consultation between political parties and the country’s electoral commission.The Guinea Bissau legislative elections, initially scheduled for Sunday 18 December 2022 will now take place on 4th June 2023, a presidential decree announced.

The decree signed by the head of state, Umaro Sissoco Embaló was made public on Friday, international media reported.

The 18th December 2022 date was chosen to organise these early elections, after the dissolution of parliament by President Embaló last May.

The president had explained that his reason for dissolving parliament was over his persistent differences with the institution which, in his opinion, had become “a space for political guerrilla warfare and conspiracy”.