Guinea Bissau records first Covid-19 cases

Published on 26.03.2020 at 04h21 by APA News

Guinea Bissau Prime minister Nuno Gomes Nabian announced Wednesday the first two confirmed cases of coronavirus (Covid-19).“After the confirmation of these first cases of Covid-19, the government is working to deal with this pandemic,” said Mr. Nabian, at the end of a meeting with President Umaro Sissoco Embalo.

According to the head of the government, the patients, an Indian national and a Congolese citizen, are already quarantined.

“As we know, this disease spreads very quickly. It is therefore necessary to take measures to help the population cope with it,” he said.

