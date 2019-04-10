Guinea-Bissau sets cashew nuts price at 500 CFA francs per kilogram

Guinea-Bissau has set cashew nuts price at 500 CFA per kilogram, Alberto Mendes Pereira, the Chief Inspector of the Ministry of Commerce said on Wednesday.Speaking to the press, Alberto Mendes Pereira said that the government will spare no effort to ensure that the purchase price of cashew nuts is not less than 500 CFA francs. “The government has committed to organizing the purchase of cashews by the ANAG cooperative at a price of 500 CFA francs per kilogram,” he said.

In addition, the Chief Inspector of the Ministry of Commerce, to reassure cashew nut producers who fear the sale of their harvest, announced the distribution of “the copy of the government’s decision on the price per kilogram of cashew nuts in all regional police stations.”