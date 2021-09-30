International › APA

Guinea Bissau : UN Representative urges political dialogue

Published on 30.09.2021 at 14h21 by APA News

The head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), who ended a two-day visit to Bissau on Thursday, is of the belief that political actors must mobilize for peacebuilding and development.Less than a year ago, Umaro Sissoco Embaló became the new President of Guinea-Bissau. A Portuguese-speaking country in West Africa where the military had repeatedly seized power.

Democracy is therefore under construction in the country. To ensure that Guinea Bissau is on the right track, Mahamat Saleh Annadif, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary General in West Africa and the Sahel, has visited the nation’s capital, Bissau.

During his stay, the former head of Chadian diplomacy “had a series of meetings with the Guinea-Bissau authorities,” UNOWAS says in a statement. In fact, Mr. Annadif had a meeting with President Umaro Sissoco Embaló before meeting with the Prime Minister, Nuno Gomes Nabiam, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Communities, Suzi Carla Barbosa and the National Assembly Speaker, Cipriano Cassama.

The head of the UN Office for West Africa and the Sahel also spoke with “the main political parties represented in Parliament. These exchanges allowed Mahamat Saleh Annadif to plead for the strengthening of the “national consensus.” For him, “it is vital that the political actors continue to talk to each other, to further consolidate peace and stability in their country.”

