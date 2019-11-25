Guinea Bissau vote to end endemic unrest

Bissau Guineans headed to the polls on Sunday in a crucial election to choose a president for the next five years, but most importantly to end decades of political and social unrest in the restive West African country.No fewer than 760, 000 electors have to choose from among the 12 contenders, including incumbent president Jose Mario Vaz whose term officially expired in June.

The other key candidates are PAIGC candidate Domingos Simoes Pereira, former Prime minister Carlos Gomes Junior, ex-Premier Umaro Sissoco Embalo, leader of the Movement for Democratic Changeover (MADEM G-15, a splinter from PAIGC) and Nuno Gomes Nabian, standard bearer of the Assemblée du Peuple uni-Parti Démocratique de Guinée, who lost the 2014 runoff.

President Vaz has promised to accept the outcome of the election no matter who wins.

“I will accept the results of the polls. I have accomplished my mission which was to restore peace and stability,” Vaz said after casting his vote.

He further stressed that there was no assassination carried out during his term.

PAIGC candidate Pereira said “provided the relevant authority announces the results, he would accept them”.

He reckoned that Sunday’s presidential election is very crucial as “Bissau Guineans decide on the future of their country.”

The provisional results are expected on November 28 and a possible runoff is scheduled for December 29.