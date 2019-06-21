Guinea-Bissau’s majority party choice for premier rejected by President

“I refuse the proposal of your party (PAIGC) on the appointment of the Prime Minister. Therefore, since your party holds the majority in the National People’s Congress, I ask you to recommend another person for the post of Prime Minister,” Jose Mario Vaz explained in a letter

dated June 18 to PAIGC.

In this correspondence, copied to APA on Wednesday, the president rejected Domingos S. Pereira, without justifying his decision. The president’s decision came as a surprise to PAIGC leaders, who convened a meeting of the Standing Committee to examine the situation.

The 10th legislature of the National People’s Congress was installed on April 18, 2019. The MPs were invested and the election of the Bureau was held. The positions of President and Senior Vice President returned to two PAIGC members.

For the moment, emissaries from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), led by Geoffrey Onyeama, Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the African Union (AU) are currently in Guinea Bissau to help this country sort out its political crisis.