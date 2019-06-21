International › APA

Guinea-Bissau’s majority party choice for premier rejected by President

Published on 21.06.2019 at 09h21 by APA News

“I refuse the proposal of your party (PAIGC) on the appointment of  the Prime Minister. Therefore, since your party holds the majority in  the National People’s Congress, I ask you to recommend another person  for the post of Prime Minister,” Jose Mario Vaz explained in a letter
dated June 18 to PAIGC.

In  this correspondence, copied to APA on Wednesday, the president rejected  Domingos S. Pereira, without justifying his decision. The president’s  decision came as a surprise to PAIGC leaders, who convened a meeting of  the Standing Committee to examine the situation.

The 10th  legislature of the National People’s Congress was installed on April 18,  2019. The MPs were invested and the election of the Bureau was held.  The positions of President and Senior Vice President returned to two  PAIGC members.

For the moment, emissaries from the Economic  Community of West African States (ECOWAS), led by Geoffrey Onyeama,  Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the African Union (AU) are  currently in Guinea Bissau to help this country sort out its political  crisis.

