Guinea-Bissau’s president to bid for second term

The President of Guinea-Bissau, José Mário Vaz, has announced his decision to run for a second term as head of the country, assuring that in the event of victory he will maintain “the social peace and tranquility” that he was able to establish during his first term.Mario Vaz, who was addressing his supporters at a mega rally held on Friday in Bissau, has legally completed his first five-year term since June 23. However, he was granted a derogation to allows him to remain in office until the election of a new President scheduled in a little over two months.

The first round of the presidential election in Guinea-Bissau will take place on November 24. If no candidate gets more than 50 percent, a second round will be held on January 5, 2020.

Several candidates came forward, including three former Prime Ministers: Carlos Gomes Júnior (independent), Domingos Simões Pereira (African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde, PAIGC) and Umaro Sissoco Embalo, (Movement for Democratic Changeover (MADEM G-15).

Similarly, the leader of the National Unity Party (PUN), Idrissa Djaló, is running.