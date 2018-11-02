Guinea commits to widening social safety net

Prime Minister Ibrahima Kassory Fofana has instructed his government to widening the social safety net, insisting that the scheme should no longer be the exclusive preserve of a lucky few.“We must all ensure that it is affordable, sustainable and inclusive. This is the creed that the government is committed to offer to the working population of our country often struggling to make ends meet” Mr. Kassory Fofana said in Conakry on Friday.

The minister was chairing a workshop on the validation of the national priority action plan on social protection and a communication plan of the ministry of the Social Action, Female Promotion and Childhood.

The prime minister described social protection as more than ever a right that needs to materialize into a social pact between the state and its citizens.

“Through the program framework of social protection, the Guinean government seeks to strengthen the resilience of its targets in the face of socio-economic and environmental shocks, and to make them actors of development for an emerging Guinea” Fofana posited.