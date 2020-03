Guinean health authorities confirmed this Friday in Conakary a first case of Covid-19.According to Colonel Remy Lamah, Guinean Minister of Health, the patient is a 49-year-old Belgian woman who arrived in Conakry a week ago. “She’s being isolated at the Nongo Treatment Centre,” he said.

In a press conference held last week, Colonel Lamah announced a budget of 121 billion GNF (more than 11 million euros) to deal with a possible spread of the disease in the country.