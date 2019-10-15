Guinea demo casualties cause controversy

Casualties in the protests initiated in Guinea by the National Front for the Defense of the Constitution (FNDC) against President Alpha Conde’s bid for a third term are still a much debated issue, with the opposition claiming five deaths while the government said only two deaths have been reported including a policeman.By Sadjo Diallo

According to opposition leader, Cellou Dalein Diallo and several families of the victims, there were “four dead” among the demonstrators during clashes with the police on Monday.

The government on the other hand says in a statement that only two people were killed, including a gendarme who died in Mamou, a town located 245 km south of Conakry.

In the town, as well as in the capital, clashes erupted in several parts of Guinea with several people protesting against what they see as an attempt by Alpha Conde to change the country’s constitution through a referendum and allow him to go for a third term.