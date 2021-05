Published on 19.05.2021 at 22h21 by APA News

Journalist and historian Amadou Diouldé Diallo has been released after three months of pre-trial detention in a civil prison in Conakry.Last month Diallo was charged with offending the Guinean head of state, Alpha Condé, whom he had strongly criticized in a prime-time show.

The veteran journalist will still have to pay a fine of 5 million Guinean francs ($500).

The court found him guilty of the charges against him.