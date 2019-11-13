Guinea: Embattled Conde tweaks cabinet

Published on 13.11.2019 at 01h21 by APA News

Guinean president Alpha Conde has tweaked his cabinet, appointing Damantag Camara as Minister of Security and Civil Protection and Rémy Lamah Health Minister.By Sadjo Diallo

Former government spokesman and Minister Counsellor to the Presidency, Mr. Camara replaces Alpha Ibrahima Keira who goes the opposite direction as Minister Counsellor.

Lamah, has returned to the Ministry of Health, replacing Dr. Niankoye Lamah, who has been appointed Minister Counsellor to the Presidency

Mohamed Lamine Fofana, Acting Minister of Justice, has been confirmed in his position.