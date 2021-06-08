Guinea: FIFA urges suspension of FA’s election process

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) has raised “dysfunctions” in certain organs of the Guinean Football Association (FEGUIFOOT) to justify its call for the suspension of the election process in the West African country’s football governing body.Guinean football is in turmoil. The process leading up to the election of the new boss of the federation is full of twists and turns. The outgoing president, billionaire Mamadou Antonio Souare, who is the subject of a complaint for violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics and conflicts of interest, has given his attempt to seek reelection under pressure from the world football governing body.

FIFA, in a letter sent on June 7 to FEGUIFOOT, declares to have been informed, by various sources, of “possible violations of the statutes and regulations” applicable in electoral matters.

In this context, the organization led by the Swiss Gianni Infantino maintains that “it is currently impossible to let, without other support measures, the authorities of the FEGUIFOOT define a roadmap with a view to organizing the elections again.”

Together with the Confederation of African Football (CAF), FIFA has decided to send “a joint mission” to Guinea, to discuss with all stakeholders and assess the situation. After which, FIFA intends “to intervene if necessary, to ensure that the electoral process takes place in line with the requirements imposed” to all member associations.

Finally, the letter insists that the date and agenda of the visit of the joint FIFA-CAF fact-finding mission will be announced in the next few days.