Guinea: Husband dies from Valentine’s Day stabbing

Guineans are in shock over a Valentine’s Day murder after a woman allegedly stabbed her husband to death on Thursday morning.Alpha Amadou Diallo nicknamed Porto was knifed to death by his wife in Bambeto, in the outskirts of Conakry.

The body of the victim was transported to the Ignatius Deen mortuary while his alleged killer is in the custody of the police.

Until the investigations shed lights on the circumstances attending to the crime, the police are reluctant give further details.

Reports say after Alpha Amadou Diallo took a second wife, relations with his first wife soured dramatically with frequent domestic tiffs, neighbors say.

The crime took place on Valentine’s Day, a fest for lovers, sparking heated debates in the neighborhoods of Conakry.

The couple was until Porto’s second wedding living in perfect harmony with a four-year-old daughter.

The alleged killer had been living in the United States for several years but returned to her native Guinea in late 2018.