Guinea identifies twenty-seven industries from various sectors

A total of 27 industries in various sectors were identified in 2018 in Guinea, the Minister of Industry and Small and Medium Enterprises, Tibou Camara announced Monday in Conakry.In a statement issued by his department, Minister Camara explained that among the industries identified, nine are active in the metal sector, five in cement works, three in flour mills and six in plastics.

He noted that this industrial development in Guinea has been made possible through the elaboration and adoption of the new Investment Code and its implementing regulations, but also through the elaboration and adoption of sectoral strategies.