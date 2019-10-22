Guinea jails protest leaders for up to 12 months

A Guinean court on Tuesday handed down jail terms of up to one year against the leaders of opposition protests this month that have claimed around 10 lives.

Abdourahamane Sanoh, coordinator of the National Front for the Defence of the Constitution (FNDC), an alliance of opposition groups, was given a 12-month term, and four other leaders were sentenced to six months in jail.

They were found guilty by the court in the capital Conakry of initiating a wave of unauthorised protests on October 14 that brought much of the West African state to a standstill.

Cries of “corrupt justice” rang out in the courtroom after the ruling was announced.

The opposition says 10 protesters have been shot dead by police in successive days of clashes. The authorities put the toll at eight, plus a gendarme.

Dozens of people have been injured.

The FNDC announced on Twitter that “serious actions (would be) announced in the coming days to save democracy.”

Lawyers for the defendants said they would file an appeal. Three other accused were found not guilty.

The prosecutors had sought maximum sentences of five years for seven of the accused along with fines of two million Guinean francs ($190, 194 euros).

On Monday, a court in Mamou, 300 kilometres (180 miles) from Conakry, gave one-year suspended jail terms to three people and six-month suspended terms to 20 others. Nineteen other accused were released.

– ‘Wicked trial’ –

The FNDC, which comprises opposition parties, trade unions and civil society groups, has called for further demonstrations in the coming days.

The protests have been stirred by speculation that President Alpha Conde, 81, plans to change the constitution to overcome a ban on seeking a third term in office. Elections are due in 2020.

“This is a wicked trial, conducted by judges influenced by the government,” said defence attorney Mohamed Traore.

“This is a way for the government to intimidate the population (and say) that whoever tries to oppose the plan for a third term will be tried and sentenced.”

Rights group Amnesty International criticised the court’s ruling, saying “no one should be detained for having organised or called for a peaceful demonstration.”

“The sentencing of leaders of civil society shows the desire of Guinean authorities to crush all forms of dissent,” said Amnesty researcher Francois Patuel.

A former opposition figure, Conde became Guinea’s first democratically elected president in 2010.

But critics say his rule has become increasingly authoritarian. About 100 demonstrators have been shot dead by police since he came to power, according to the opposition.

Conde has neither confirmed or denied his intention to seek a third term.

The UN, the European Union, the United States, France and the West African bloc ECOWAS have all pressed Guinean authorities to respect basic freedoms.

Guinea, a former French colony, is rich in minerals but ranks among the poorest countries in the world. In the UN’s 2018 Human Development Index, it was listed 175th out of 189 countries.