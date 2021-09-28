Guinea junta unveils transition charter

The new military junta in Guinea has unveiled its transition charter but with no clear timetable for a return to democracy.The charter by the strongmen in Conakry which serves as a fundamental text to guide the transition since the overthrow of President Alpha Conde on September 5, was discovered by Guineans on Monday evening, when it was read in full on national television.

The charter, which promises institutional, administrative, economic and political reforms, announced the drafting of a new constitution and the holding of future local, parliamentary and presidential elections.

In place is the National Committee of Rally for Development (CNRD), whose leader, Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, now holds the official titles of president of the transition and head of state and the armed forces.

The cabinet is being led by a civilian Prime Minister and a legislative body, while the National Council of the Transition (CNT), will be in charge of managing power pending general elections.

According to the document, however, no member of these bodies will be able to run “either in the national or local elections that will be organised to mark the end of the transition.”

This is in line with a requirement by ECOWAS, the West African regional bloc that suspended Guinea’s membership in the aftermath of President Condé’s overthrow.

The charter remains, however, silent on the beginning and especially the duration of the transition period, which the sub-regional organisation hoped would not exceed a period of six months.

Composed of 81 members appointed by decree on the basis of proposals from political parties, civil society organisations, trade unions, employers and the armed and security forces, the CNT’s tasks will include drafting a new constitution and new electoral laws.

Members of the deposed president’s government and institutions linked to his regime will not be allowed to hold office, according to the charter.