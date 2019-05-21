Guinea mobilizes citizens for reforestation

The Guinean Minister of Environment, Water and Forestry, Oye Guilavogui, Monday announced in Conakry plans to update the “Fria” Law to involve all citizens in reforestation activities.Oye Guilavogui told a press conference on the results of his ministry that deforestation was quickly spreading across country, especially in Upper Guinea due to the exploitation of gold.

“What is happening in Upper Guinea is very serious. The deforestation happening there has never happened in another region,” he said, adding that gold diggers degrade nature and do not help the government to restore the environment.

To mitigate this phenomenon, the updating of the “Fria” Law is “necessary,” the minister said, insisting that “this law stipulates that in order to get married, you should plant a tree, to make a naming ceremony, you should plant a tree. In the neighborhoods, people were sensitized to plant trees. But we were merely limited to ads, there was no follow-up.”