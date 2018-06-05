Guinea: New PM meets opposition leader, calls for peace

A little over a week after his appointment, Guinea’s Prime Minister Ibrahima Kassory Fofana on Monday in Conakry made a courtesy call on the country’s opposition leader, Cellou Dalein Diallo, and called for a truce in street protests.Accompanied by ministers Mohamed Diane (of national defence) and General Boureima Conde (of local government), the new PM was received by Dalein Diallo (himself a former prime minister) and his top aides and some peers in the opposition.

At the end of their meeting, Fofana said his visit was intended to deliver a message of “peace, brotherhood and friendship” to the leader of the opposition on behalf of the head of state, and to contribute to the revival of social dialogue.

“We have taken note of his complaints. We have also taken note of his decision to send a memorandum to the government to address things that block or threaten political dialogue. We look forward to that,” the Prime Minister added.

Fofana stressed that he has a constitutional duty to promote this social dialogue so as to guarantee social peace, social and political cohesion, even between adversaries, adding that there should be a minimum of courtesy which should help maintain relations leading to social peace in Guinea.

In response, Diallo hailed the Prime Minister’s visit. “If the new Prime Minister is firmly committed to this good path, he will find in the opposition loyal and committed partners to support such a policy in Guinea,” he declared.

It would be recalled that since the local government elections of February 4, 2018 the new mayors have been struggling to hold office because of the electoral dispute between the opposition and the ruling party.

Whereas one side is asking for “publication of the real results in twelve communes”, the other is demanding “respect for the votes proclaimed”.

The opposition has since organized street protests to express its anger over the situation in the country.