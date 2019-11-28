Guinea opposition hints at new anti-Conde strategy

Guinean opposition leader Cellou Dalein Diallo on Thursday in Conakry hinted at a new strategy to enforce the laws of the country and stop President Alpha Conde from running for a third term.By Sadjo Diallo

“After several consultations, they felt that it would be useful and appropriate for the opposition to meet again. We have not reaffirmed our desire to be together and create a framework for dialogue among the political opposition where we will exchange information, define strategies to enforce the laws of the Republic in electoral matters but also in other areas and respect for our rights as political opposition,” Diallo said after a plenary at the headquarters of the Union of Democratic Forces of Guinea (UFDG).

For the president of the UFDG, the Guineans are dealing with a regime that has “no regard” for the laws and the national constitution.

“If each of us fights on our own, it is certain that the scope of our fight will be weakened,” Cellou Dalein Diallo said, revealing that in the coming days, the opposition will hold a press conference to define their new strategy.

For several weeks, the Guinean opposition and civil society grouped within the National Front for the Defence of the Constitution (FNDC) have been demonstrating against a proposed amendment to the constitution allowing President Alpha Condé to run for a third term.