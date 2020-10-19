International › APA

Happening now

Guinea opposition leader announces victory in first round

Published on 19.10.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

The candidate of the National Alliance for Democratic Change (ANAD), Cellou Dalein Diallo, had claimed victory after the first round of the presidential election held on Sunday (October 18, 2020).”Despite several anomalies that marred the smooth running of the October 18 elections, and in view of the results that came out of the polls, I came out victorious in this presidential election,” the president of the Union of Democratic Forces (UFDG), surrounded by overheated supporters told reporters at his headquarters in Conakry.

“I invite all my compatriots, lovers of peace and justice to remain vigilant and get mobilized to defend this victory for democracy,” he added.

Cellou Dalein Diallo, thus distances himself from the warnings of the government, which said only the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) has the right to announce the provisional results of the poll. 

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top