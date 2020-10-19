Guinea opposition leader announces victory in first round

The candidate of the National Alliance for Democratic Change (ANAD), Cellou Dalein Diallo, had claimed victory after the first round of the presidential election held on Sunday (October 18, 2020).”Despite several anomalies that marred the smooth running of the October 18 elections, and in view of the results that came out of the polls, I came out victorious in this presidential election,” the president of the Union of Democratic Forces (UFDG), surrounded by overheated supporters told reporters at his headquarters in Conakry.

“I invite all my compatriots, lovers of peace and justice to remain vigilant and get mobilized to defend this victory for democracy,” he added.

Cellou Dalein Diallo, thus distances himself from the warnings of the government, which said only the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) has the right to announce the provisional results of the poll.