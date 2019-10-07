Guinea opposition plans mass action against ‘Conde’s constitutional coup’

Guinea’s National Front for the Defence of the Constitution (FNDC) on Monday announced in Conakry its first planned nationwide demonstrations on October 14 against attempts to amend the country’s constitution.By Sadjo Diallo

This movement, which brings together political and civil society actors, intends to oppose the amendment of the constitution which will allow President Alpha Condé to bid for a third term.

“Now that Mr. Alpha Condé publicly expressed on September 23 his decision to launch a constitutional coup with harmful consequences for Guinea and the sub-region, the FNDC calls for the mobilization of all Guineans to block this macabre project by our country’s enemies,” said FNDC coordinator, Abdouramane Sanoh.

“That is why, the FNDC is calling on Guineans to hold demonstrations from Monday, October 14, 2019, both at home and abroad”, he added.

Weeks ago, the Guinean Security Minister warned opponents against organising a demonstration opposing the holding of a referendum.

“All those who want to disturb public order will find the institutions of the Republic in their way. Public order will be maintained,” Alpha Ibrahima Keira warned at an RPG general assembly in Conakry, before calling on all citizens to exercise restraint.